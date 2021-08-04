Illustration: Martin Gee

Just in time to catch up on your prestige-TV watching before this year’s Emmy Awards, HBO Max has announced the launch of an in-app sampling experience that’ll give nonsubscribers the ability to test-drive some of its most exciting offerings. Considering the ad-free subscription costs $14.99 a month (with the ad-supported tier costing $9.99), this offer feels all the more enticing to those who haven’t committed yet.

The deal currently allows new viewers the chance to watch 13 episodes of HBO and HBO Max originals, including the pilots of Euphoria, Game of Thrones, The Flight Attendant, and Veneno. Those episodes will be periodically switched out to give the most noncommittal among us the opportunity to really see what the service has to offer.

The new HBO Max “free trial” of sorts is just the latest in a series of moves by the streamer to open its doors to those looking for a freebie before taking the plunge, including a similar Snapchat pilot program that allows for viewing and watch parties of episodes of Gossip Girl, Warrior, Selena + Chef, and more. Do we think it’s safe to say that whenever TikTok expands its three-minute video limit HBO Max will be waiting in the wings with an armload of TV for our viewing pleasure?