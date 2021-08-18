HBO Max Is Sending More Singles to FBoy Island 

Photo: Julie Corsetti/HBO Max

HBO Max gives nice guys another chance by renewing hit reality dating show FBoy Island. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, season one premiered on July 29, bringing three women to a tropical island with 24 men — “12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash.” A “social experiment” in the same way Love Is Blind was a “social experiment,” FBoy Island ditches the whole here-for-the-right-reasons thing and asks “can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?” “I couldn’t be happier about returning to ‘FBoy Island’ for season two,” Nikki Glaser said in a statement. “The only downside is that it confirms my greatest fear: that there are more than 12 Fboys on planet earth.” If they’re not on this show, the FBoys are auditioning for Netflix’s slate of reality dating shows including Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and Love Is Blind. Frankly, it’s about time they work for a living.