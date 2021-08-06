Hear Rico Nasty’s Latest Single ‘Buss’

After previewing the track for gagged Lollapalooza-goers, Rico Nasty has released her latest sing, “Buss.” The song follows her first summer single, “Magic.” Rico Nasty released her full album Nightmare Vacation last year, and is currently dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s on her latest mixtape, Rx, made in collaboration with Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs (per Pitchfork). Brady also worked on many of the tracks on Nightmare Vacation. Speaking to Vulture last year on her creative process, she said “A lot of the shit that’s out now, I’m like, Bruh, I could add this and that and this and that. I don’t know, I’m never done. I feel my outfit is complete when I’m uncomfortable.”

