Addison Rae Falls Into a Pile of Horse Shit in He’s All That Trailer

Freddie Prinze Jr., look away. Everyone else: The much-dreaded remade, gender-swapped, Addison Rae–starring He’s All That trailer is here. Directed by Freaky Friday and Mean Girls mastermind Mark Waters, the new film is a definite update, with TikTok star Rae playing a social-media-obsessed high-schooler who catches her boyfriend cheating on a music-video set — and it all goes down on Instagram Live. As if that’s not enough, the film also features an EDM cover of Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me,” plus a moment where Rae’s Padgett falls into a pile of horse shit because she’s posting on her phone. (We won’t call that a metaphor, but we won’t not, either.) The film also stars Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan as Padgett’s so-called “project” Cameron, and promises cameos by She’s All That stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard, plus Rae’s friend Kourtney Kardashian. Watch — or avoid — it when He’s All That hits Netflix on August 27.