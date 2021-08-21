Hilary Duff Tests Positive for COVID-19, Calls Delta Variant ‘a Little B-tch’

Photo: GC Images

You know what they say: If you can’t take the guff, don’t bluff with the Duff. So Delta variant, you’re officially on notice. On Friday, Hilary Duff announced that she has tested positive for a breakthrough case of coronavirus. On her Instagram Stories, Duff posted a selfie from bed with the caption, “That delta … she’s a little bitch. symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed,” followed by a peace-sign emoji. She made a follow-up post to her Stories today, asking her followers, “Should I do a makeup tutorial today?” with the poll options “DO IT GIRL” or “HECK NO SICK FACE,” so the Younger star is in good spirits.

If the Delta variant messes with Hilary Duff … it gets the horns. ✌️ Photo: Hilary Duff/Instagram

This post came just three days after Duff posted a picture from the set of How I Met Your Father, posing with her castmates for the upcoming Hulu series.