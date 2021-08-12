This Christmas, the Home Alone-iverse Expands

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Get ready to scream like an 8-year-old boy splashing aftershave on his face, or maybe like Joe Pesci taking a blowtorch to the dome. Disney’s new film in the Home Alone franchise, the first since 2012’s Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, is coming to Disney+ this winter. Titled Home Sweet Home Alone, the new adventure comedy is written by SNL’s Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell and directed by Borat co-writer-producer Dan Mazer. If those comedy bona fides aren’t enough for you, a Home Alone snob, Mazer has stacked the cast with comedians: Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Kenan Thompson, Aisling Bea, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell are set to star.

Archie Yates, last seen as Jojo Rabbit’s adorable bespectacled BFF, takes on the Macaulay Culkin role as Max Mercer, “a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays.” This time around, the bandits destined for slapstick booby traps at the hands of a child are a married couple. (While Disney hasn’t specified who of the cast is playing those married trespassers, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for Thompson and Holmes.) It’s unclear whether this film takes place in the larger Home Alone-iverse, but Buzz himself, Devin Ratray, will appear. Here’s hoping for an update on Buzz’s girlfriend, who really didn’t deserve Kevin’s “woof.” Originally announced as one of the big plans Bob Iger had for Disney after its merger with Fox, Home Sweet Home Alone slides onto Disney+ on November 12.

