Idris Thee Elba to Voice Knuckles Thee Echidna in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Knuck if you buck. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Stunt casting gone inexplicably right. Idris Elba will voice SEGA bad boy Knuckles the Echidna in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The Cats actor — who recently starred in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad — announced the role on Twitter Tuesday, August 10. “Knock, knock …” he captioned a preview of Knuckles’s CGI signature spiked fist. Knuckles originated as Sonic’s nemesis in 1994, the hotheaded powerhouse to Sonic’s go-with-the-flow speed. The spiny anteater (saved you a Google) eventually becomes one of Sonic’s BFFs, along with Miles “Tails” Prower. Tails, a cute little fox himself, is also set to join the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog, but casting has yet to be announced. James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Jim Carrey, and director Jeff Fowler are all set to return for the sequel starring Ben Schwartz. If a third Sonic the Hedgehog is what it takes to get Zendaya as Amy Rose, then so be it. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to open on April 8, 2022.