Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Instagram has freed the artistic nipple depicted on the poster of Pedro Almodóvar’s latest film, Madres Paralelas, and apologized for removing it from the social network in the first place. “We initially removed several instances of this image for breaking our rules against nudity,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press. “We do, however, make exceptions to allow nudity in certain circumstances, which includes when there’s clear artistic context. We’ve therefore restored posts sharing the Almodóvar movie poster to Instagram, and we’re really sorry for any confusion caused.” The image was restored after the poster’s designer, Javier Jaén, protested its removal. The poster transforms a lactating nipple into a crying eye, which apparently violated the company’s policy on female nipples (male-identified nips are a-ok on IG).

“This is probably the first image I saw when I was born,” Jaén said. “A company like Instagram tells me my work is dangerous, that people shouldn’t see it, that it’s pornographic. How many people are they telling that their body is bad, that their body is dangerous?”

Madres Paralelas stars Penélope Cruz and will open the Venice Film Festival September 1. The film focuses on women who give birth under very different circumstances, and bond as they navigate motherhood.