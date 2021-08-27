Jason Statham’s Latest Thriller Will Be About, Uh, Bees?

Illustration: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Like a bee to honey, action star Jason Statham has found his next project: The Bee Keeper, a thriller written by Kurt Wimmer, of Point Break remake fame. Deadline reported the news, sadly with no word on if Statham will be playing the titular role. The outlet described the movie as “deeply steeped in the mythology of Bee Keeping,” which we guess is an all-caps Thing with its own mythology! “The Bee Keeper explores universal themes with an unconventional story that will have fans sitting on the edge of their seats,” Miramax CEO Bill Block said in a statement. The film has yet to find a director, but hopes to begin shooting in September 2022. Maybe by then the studio can arrange a Beyoncé cameo as well?