Jenifer Lewis to Play a Shopping Network CEO on Vanessa Bayer’s New Series

Photo: Soul Brother/Shutterstock/Soul Brother/Shutterstock

We are absolutely buying into Vanessa Bayer’s upcoming comedy series, even if shipping and handling are not included. Variety reports that Jenifer Lewis has joined the cast of I Love This for You, Bayer’s Showtime series inspired by her own battle with childhood leukemia. Bayer plays Joanna Gold, a survivor of childhood cancer who now is an adult pursuing her dream of working as on-air talent on a home shopping network. Lewis will play the “icy, enigmatic founder and CEO” of said shopping network, in a role that was originally filled by Cybill Shepherd, who exited the project when it was picked up from the pilot for a series order.

Lewis joins a stacked cast including Matt Rogers, Punam Patel, and woman of the freakin’ year Molly Shannon. We’re standing by.