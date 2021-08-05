Jeopardy! Fans Will Take ‘Let’s Heckle the New Host’ for $1,000

Photo: CAROL KAELSON/NBC

On Tuesday, someone who’s neither Ken Jennings nor LeVar Burton was reported to be the frontrunner to replace Alex Trebek as Jeopardy!’s new host: Executive producer Mike Richards, a man who’s ushering in an astounding amount of 2000 Dick Cheney Energy into the game show. For those unfamiliar with the name, Richards has long been a “television personality” (his previous game show hosting stints include a revived Pyramid in 2012 and the early aughts classic Beauty and the Geek) before getting on Jeopardy!’s payroll in early 2020. You may also recall that he served as one of the show’s numerous guest hosts earlier this year; prior to that, he was embroiled in a 2011 sexual harassment lawsuit while serving as a producer at The Price Is Right, although he was dismissed as a defendant before a settlement was reached. So, what do the fine users over at Twitter dot com have to say about this “Chad McWhiterson” fellow? The swift unity has been inspiring to watch.

Congrats to the new Jeopardy host, Bad Guy from Every High School Movie Ever Made. pic.twitter.com/1ERth9D75H — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) August 5, 2021

Mike Richards after seeing the backlash to the hiring of Mike Richards as Jeopardy host pic.twitter.com/EnqrZHXeix — Morgan (@smoreagain) August 4, 2021

jeopardy viewers finding out mike richards is the new host pic.twitter.com/hHJQQzMUBM — entitled (@PythonBro) August 4, 2021

We all loved him as Kramer but after the things he said at that standup show there’s no way he should be hosting Jeopardy https://t.co/06X1j7ZtqI — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) August 5, 2021

There’s been a solid amount of I Think You Should Leave representation.

Mike Richards, Executive Producer of Jeopardy: pic.twitter.com/QpvmOB6usa — godchilla | BLM (@chillmageddon) August 4, 2021

"After an extensive and totally fair job search, I have decided to hire...myself" - Mike Richards — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) August 4, 2021

Congrats to Jeopardy's new host pic.twitter.com/2SygTwTwmc — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) August 5, 2021

Jeopardy really had us believing LeVar Burton or Mayim Bialik had a chance. Here comes Mike Richards.#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/q7VTflM7T7 — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) August 4, 2021

Me looking at Mike Richards as the potential new Jeopardy host: pic.twitter.com/2w5V7tkKhm — Obsidian Diz (@da_infamous_DiZ) August 4, 2021

"hi i am your permanent host....'mike' 'richards'...and this is jeopardy" pic.twitter.com/9mDiSQcB5T — darth™ (@darth) August 4, 2021

But we’ll just leave you with this final tweet with no further comment.

The Jeopardy gig going to the inside candidate (who is actually the white male executive producer of the show) while they brought in a bunch of “diverse” guest hosts for appearances is basically the academic job market. — Crystal M. Fleming (@alwaystheself) August 4, 2021