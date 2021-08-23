Person Who Isn’t Ken Jennings Will Be Jeopardy!’s Temporary Host

Photo: CAROL KAELSON/Sony Pictures Entertainment

As further proof that we may be living in an alternate Big Bang Theory reality, Mayim Bialik will fill in as host of Jeopardy! as the show goes back to the drawing board to select its new Ruler of the Buzzers (also known as the host). Sony Pictures Television confirmed Bialik will tape three weeks of episodes, or 15 shows, as production resumes this week, after Mike Richards announced he would be stepping down as Jeopardy!’s host due to his sexist (and just plain sleazy) past being unearthed to the public. The show confirmed that additional guest hosts will be announced in the coming weeks, so let’s all please calm down until Ken Jennings, Buzzy Cohen, or LeVar Burton are (hopefully) announced as the chosen few. Bialik, who holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience, has already been named a new Jeopardy! host for primetime and spinoff series. She has also received a notable amount of pushback from the show’s fans about her credibility as a host, due to her history of anti-vaxxing beliefs and shaming Harvey Weinstein’s victims. Go blow off steam with some Potent Potables.