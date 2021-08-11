What Is … Two Jeopardy! Hosts?

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Can we have “astoundedly confusing potpourri” for $2,000, please? Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik have been announced as the two (yes, two) new hosts of Jeopardy! after a nearly year-long search for Alex Trebek’s replacement. Richards has served as Jeopardy!’s executive producer since early 2020 and previously hosted game shows such as The Pyramid and Beauty and the Geek. Bialik, who holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience, is perhaps best known for her acting roles in The Big Bang Theory and Blossom. Richards and Bialik both had stints as guest hosts in 2021, where they were generally met with praise for their lectern abilities. Richards will start as the full-time host of “Jeopardy!’s long-running daily syndicated program” when the new season premieres in September; Bialik, however, joins as the host of Jeopardy!’s “primetime and spinoff series … as the studio looks to extend the Jeopardy! franchise to new platforms.” Richards had this to say about his divisive promotion:

I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to host the syndicated version of Jeopardy! Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude. I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode. Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show. I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love. I am thrilled that Mayim is joining the Jeopardy! team. Her academic track record and enthusiasm for the game made her a terrific guest host. It will be a privilege to produce the primetime series with her as host.



Bialik released a statement of her own, telling viewers …

I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family. What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I’m so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we’ve had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!



Ken Jennings, who was long considered a front-runner and fan-favorite pick to become the show’s next host, will be returning as a consulting producer. Since we’re all here, somebody, anybody, please keep an eye on Pat Sajak.