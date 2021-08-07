Jessica Springsteen Wins Olympic Silver in Equestrian Show Jumping

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

One of the most famous horse girls in all of America, Jessica Springsteen, won the silver medal for equestrian show jumping at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday along with the rest of the U.S. team. The 29-year-old daughter of Bruce Springsteen told the press during individual qualifying that this was her “first championship,” let alone her first Olympics, but that didn’t stop her or her horse who is named — because horse people are wild — Don Juan van de Donkhoeve. (Also, it looks like she definitely has competed in championships before, for the record.) Springsteen’s teammates were McLain Ward and Laura Kraut, who won gold in this event in 2008. This time, they placed second behind Sweden after a jump-off. Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa couldn’t be there in person due to coronavirus restrictions, but Jessica told the press, “I FaceTimed them really quick. They were all screaming, I don’t think we understood anything.” What a proud day for Team New Jersey USA.