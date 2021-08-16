John Oliver Would Like to Speak to Jeopardy!’s Manager

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: HBO; Sony Pictures Television

Who is Mike Richards? No, really, that’s not a clue answer. Can somebody please tell us who the hell Mike Cheney Richards is? We’re displeased to inform you that he’s the new host of Jeopardy! and begins his era as Alex Trebek’s replacement next month, bumping himself up from the show’s executive producer in the process. John Oliver got wind of Richards’s questionable ascent into the game show world on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight, offering this comment about the man who’s become public enemy number one on social media. “It is genuinely hard to imagine a five word phrase less welcome than ‘we know who you are,’” Oliver said. “Aside from obviously ‘new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards.’” Also joining Richards as a Jeopardy! host is Mayim Bialik, who will be the face of new primetime and spinoff series as the franchise aims to expand its scholarly reach. Relatedly, we’ve checked in with Seinfeld Current Day and there are zero Kramer host jokes.