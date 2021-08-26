Justin Bieber Is Out Here FaceTiming Kacey Musgraves Without Warning

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images and Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves is a busy woman these days, gearing up to release her fourth album, star-crossed, on September 10, with a companion film to boot. But lately, there’s been another pop star getting in the way of her productivity. In the middle of an interview with the New York Times, Musgraves received an unplanned FaceTime — which she answered to find Justin Bieber on the other side of the screen. “You freaking love an unannounced FaceTime, dude,” she told her fellow pop star, per the Times. After ending the call, she said Bieber’s random FaceTimes have been an ongoing thing. “I’ll be lying in bed, hung over at 8 a.m. — FaceTime,” she explained. “It’s a decline for me, but he’s so sweet.” Have some manners and text first! Let the woman live, Biebs! “Anyway. New friend,” Musgraves added. That’s certainly one way to put it.