Kanye West made good on his promise to become the Joker, bringing out both Marilyn Manson and DaBaby at his third Donda listening party at Soldier Field in Chicago. Manson is currently facing multiple lawsuits for sexual assault, and DaBaby was dropped by several music festivals after making homophobic comments last month. At the event, which was live-streamed by Apple Music, DaBaby delivered a guest verse on a song that previously featured Jay-Z, while Manson kind of just stood there (as he always does when performing with rappers). The decision to bring out Manson and DaBaby seems, like most of West’s career choices, designed to provoke. But from where we’re standing, it just looks like clownery, and not the fun kind.
Kanye West Goes Full Joker, Brings Out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby at Donda Event
Photo: Apple Music