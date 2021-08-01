Kanye West Announces Yet Another Donda Listening Event

Photo: Getty Images for Universal Music

Kanye West will emerge from his self-imposed exile for yet another Donda listening event, once again at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The event is scheduled for August 5, one day ahead of Donda’s newest release date on August 6 (the album was initially slated for a July 23 release). Donda previously premiered at a livestreamed listening event on July 22, also at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where West has apparently been living ever since in an effort to finish the album. Though an official tracklist for Donda has not yet been released, the livestream featured appearances by Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Jeremih, and Lil Durk, among others. Tickets for the upcoming listening event go on sale on August 2 at 10 a.m. EST. Creative director of Balenciaga Demna Gvasalia is credited as the event’s creative director.