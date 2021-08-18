Kanye West is coming home again. The rapper announced a third public release event for his allegedly forthcoming album, Donda, this time in his hometown of Chicago. The listening event will take place at Soldier Field on August 26 at 9 p.m. CT, according to an Instagram post. It follows two listening events at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where West had at one point moved in to work on his tenth album, which remained unreleased after both events. (Hopefully, this at least means he has finally moved out.) The album, named for West’s late mother, was first teased over a year ago and currently has no official release date. Will the third try be the charm? Or will this be Ye’s third strike? Tune in to the Apple Music livestream next week to find out.
Kanye West Bringing His Donda Release Show Home to Chicago
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music