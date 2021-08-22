Kanye West Is Becoming the Joker, According to Kanye West

Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West and Drake are beefing again, in this, the year of our Lord 2021. The two have been quietly squabbling for the past few weeks (via proxies and Instagram comments) over the release dates of their respective albums, Donda and Certified Lover Boy, but it seems that the drama has finally spilled over onto main. It all started on Saturday, when Trippie Redd’s new song, “Betrayal,” dropped, featuring a verse from Drake that seemingly calls out Kanye. “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone,” Drake raps on the track (Kanye, by the way, is 44).

It’s at this point that things took a weird turn. Kanye posted an ominous screenshot of a group chat to his Instagram, which he later deleted. Along with a photo of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, Kanye texted, “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.” It’s unclear who was in the group chat with Kanye, though it’s safe to assume Drake was cc’d, based on the initials of the people in the chat. The screenshot also revealed Kanye had recently added Pusha-T to the group (another one of Drake’s enemies). Drake has yet to (publicly) respond to all of this.

IM CRYING DRAKE GOT KANYE IN HIS JOKER ARC LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/yWNfZSzsFW — hasan♨️ (@flackospurity) August 21, 2021