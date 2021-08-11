Kathy Griffin Joins Search Party Season 5

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Kathy Griffin continues her comeback era with a recurring role on Search Party season 5. According to Variety, she’ll play conspiracy theorist Liquorice Montague, who will take Clare McNulty’s Chantal on as a “co-dependent apprentice.” Griffin joins Jeff Goldblum as a tech billionaire named Tunnel Quinn who goes into business with Dory (Alia Shawkat). Last season ended with Dory seeming to escape from a house fire after being held captive by superfan Chip (Cole Escola).

“Working with Kathy was a huge life moment for us,” showrunners Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers said in a statement. “She brought so much warmth, humanity and professionalism to set, and delivered a performance that will delight the world.” Griffin recently shared that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer and had undergone surgery for it. (Her doctor apparently compared the procedure to removing a used condom, Griffin said on Twitter.) She completed her Search Party scenes before the surgery.