Kathy Griffin Has Lung Cancer, Will Undergo Removal Surgery

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kathy Griffin is opening up about her lung cancer diagnosis. The comedian posted a note to fans on Twitter, revealing that she has stage-one lung cancer. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” she wrote. (And yes, she’s been vaccinated for COVID-19 as well. “The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious,” she wrote.) Griffin, 60, added that she will have surgery to remove half of her left lung, which will “hopefully” keep her from having to do chemotherapy or radiation. “The doctors are very optimistic,” she wrote, adding that she “should have normal function with my breathing” afterward. She also referenced her long comeback after the fallout from her photo shoot with a decapitated Donald Trump head. It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be fine,” she wrote.

Griffin elaborated on the diagnosis on ABC’s Nightline, saying she’s only known for about “two weeks.” “As a friend of mine said, ‘How many kicks in the nuts can you take?’” she joked. “I’m like, ‘My nuts are pretty strong, but it’s a challenge.’” The star also admitted that she’s “still a bit in shock” over the news. “Not denial, but I still, like once a day I’ll just turn to like nobody next to me and be like, ‘Can you believe this shit?’” she said. “Is this a bitch or what?”