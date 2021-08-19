No Shit, Ken Jennings Is ‘Disappointed’

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

You mean to tell us that the obvious heir apparent to the Jeopardy! franchise is a bit bummed at how this Cheneyism hosting nonsense played out? Go off, king. In a new Ringer feature, which primarily investigates the questionable career past of the show’s new host (and current executive producer) Mike Richards, the outlet reports that Richards “insisted” upon subbing in to guest host for Jennings when a “minor conflict” interfered with an upcoming tape day of the GOAT’s, despite Jeopardy! being “able to accommodate the conflict” at hand. The Ringer characterizes Richards as being thirsty to get some lectern screen time and expose himself to America, which contradicts what Richards himself said this past May. Perhaps more upsetting, though, is how Jennings feels at how this all unraveled. “Obviously I’m disappointed with how this process played out, but I’d rather look ahead,” he explained when asked for comment. “I plan to be with the show as long as they’ll have me, no matter who’s hosting.” Jennings is currently serving as a consulting producer for Jeopardy!, a role that he started prior to Alex Trebek’s death.

The Ringer also reports that, prior to his death, Trebek furthered the perception that Jennings would one day replace him as Jeopardy!’s host. Trebek “arranged a call with him to discuss guest hosting just two days before” he died, and he bequeathed Jennings a pair of his cuff links, which were given to him “along with a note from Trebek’s wife” on Jennings’s first day of guest hosting. But sure, give the job to … that other guy.