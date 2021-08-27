Kevin Can F**K Himself Renewed for Season Two on AMC

Photo: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

AMC announced that Kevin Can F**k Himself has been renewed for a second season. The series stars Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek actress Annie Murphy, who plays a housewife on an American sitcom but with a twist. The show blends multi-cam and single-cam filming styles in order to give an in-depth view of Murphy’s character Allison McRoberts. “It’s Kevin’s world, Allison’s just living in it. Or is she? This series was built on a novel and unique concept, and the creative team on both sides of the camera, led by Valerie and Annie, delivered a highly entertaining first season that really got people talking and rooting for the sitcom wife as never before,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. Created by Valerie Armstrong and executive-produced by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack (Claws), the second season of Kevin Can F**k Himself is set to premiere on AMC+ and AMC next year. Craig DiGregorio serves as the series’s showrunner and executive producer.