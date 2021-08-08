Kit Harington Opens Up About ‘Traumatic’ Alcoholism and Depression

Photo: WireImage

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington opened up about his struggle with mental health and alcoholism in an interview with The Sunday Times. “Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol,” said Harington, who has been sober for two years. The actor described seeking help at a Connecticut treatmeent facility after going through “some pretty horrible stuff” following Games of Thrones’s conclusion in 2019. “You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person. And you feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change,’” Harington said.

When asked by the Times if he had felt suicidal during this time, Harington replied, “I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is yes. Yes of course. I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things.” He shared that he hopes being open about his depression and alcoholism will “maybe help someone, somewhere,” while adding, “I definitely don’t want to be seen as a martyr or special. I’ve been through something, it’s my stuff. If it helps someone, that’s good.”