Updated, August 25: Heavens, they’ve given us a poster now, too. Aren’t you just agape and agog at the very sight of it? Just a glimpse of Kristen Stewart’s back as Princess Diana on the poster for Pablo Larraín’s upcoming Spencer has us ready to pelt awards at her like so many roses. In this dramatic pose and gown that fills the entire canvas, Stewart-as-Spencer looks like she’s dancing the White Swan, or else Jennifer Lawrence falling at the Oscars. It looks like something that should be hanging in the Rijksmuseum in a massive gilded frame, but instead, it will be hanging in your local cinema, leading up to the movie’s November 5 release date. We’d also just stare at this poster for the entire run time, but that’s an us thing.

Pablo Larraín and Kristen Stewart took one look at The Crown and said, “Rowing Blazers sheep jumper? That’s cute. Anyway here’s this,” and dropped another Film Twitter equivalent of an atom bomb on March 25. The Chilean director behind the cultishly beloved Natalie Portman film Jackie has taken another historical fashion-icon stateswoman, and another gorgeous and talented actress, and put her in more sumptuous clothes and jewelry for his Princess Diana feature, Spencer.

Neon’s new look at K.Stew as Diana, as seen above, shows off the sapphire ring that Prince Charles gave her upon their weird engagement — a piece of jewelry (14 diamonds!) that’s one of the most recognizable within the royal family. This is a nice contrast to the first photo, below, which Neon shared back in January and finds Diana in the most expensive-looking coat this side of the inauguration, gazing intensely out from behind a delicate black veil. That outfit alludes to riding wear as well as some sort of preemptive mournfulness, when in reality the lady just wore a lot of veils. This outfit in particular resembles what the royal wore for Christmas 1993, although this movie takes place two Christmases prior. A synopsis in a new press release reads: “December 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.” We love that last line. Christmas With the Kranks tagline energy. We welcome it.

