If God hates gays, why does Lady Gaga exist? Quickly, answer. Academy Award winner Lady Gaga has (finally) blessed us with a track list of Chromatica remixes for gays, by gays, and if the girlies can hang, sure, it’s for them, too. Dawn of Chromatica is a “reinvention” of LG6, her [*ahem*] sixth consecutive No. 1 album, featuring new collaborations and remixes executive produced by BloodPop. On Dawn of Chromatica, Arca remixes “Rain on Me,” with Ariana Grande while Shygirl and Mura Masa hop on “Sour Candy” with Blackpink. “Sine From Above” with Elton John gets a remix by Chester Lockhart, Lil Texas, and Mood Killer. Charli XCX and A.G. Cook will revive listeners with their remix of “911,” right before Ashnikko takes on “Plastic Doll.” Plus, more by LSDXOXO, COUCOU CHLOE, Doss, Planningtorock, Pabllo Vittar, and Clarence Clarity. The album also has not one, but two “Babylon” remixes: one with Bree Runway and Jimmy Edgar and, because Gaga loves her Little Monsters, the highly-lusted-after Haus Labs remix.

Gaga’s lineup of collaborators have been slowly confirming the existence of the remix album, starting with BloodPop himself in April. In August, Grimes told her Discord she “missed the deadline but it got moved back so now we can do my monologue,” however, neither Grimes nor gospels “Chromatica I - III” appear on the official track list. So, for now that’s gossip. Fans were so rabid for Chromatica remixes they were a little over-prepared. “i do really appreciate the level to which you all manifested me being on chromatica remix album that i was literally never involved in but i somehow got a song picked out for me and a genius page made,” the DJ umru tweeted Monday. “so sick lol” Dawn of Chromatica drops September 3. Prepare to stomp.