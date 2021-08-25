LaKeith Stanfield and Melina Matsoukas Team for The Changeling 

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

LaKeith Stanfield is starring in new Apple TV+ series The Changeling based on the Victor LaValle novel of the same name. Stanfield, who’s already horrified audiences in Jordan Peele’s Us, is also set to executive-produce the series. Kelly Marcel, the writer behind Venom and its upcoming sequel, wrote and adapted the show. She’ll also serve as showrunner and executive producer along with director Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim). The Changeling is a horror fairytale following new parents Apollo and Emma. When postpartum life begins to affect his wife, Apollo’s worst fears come alive in fantastical and dangerous ways, sending him on a journey across New York City. Annapurna Pictures acquired the rights to the novel in 2017, setting Marcel up at FX for development. The series was green-lit at Apple TV+ at the start of 2021. Now LaKeith Stanfield can be the star of your dreams and your nightmares.