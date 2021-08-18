Larry David and Alan Dershowitz are Beefing on Martha’s Vineyard

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Break out the tiny violins, Alan Dershowitz is getting bullied on Martha’s Vineyard again. This time it’s Curb Your Ethusaism star Larry David, calling the lawyer “disgusting” for being chummy with Trump admin alum Mike Pompeo. An intrepid Page Six source transcribed a fight between Dershowitz and David, which took place at Chilmark General Store. Chilmark is one of those places that looks like the gift shop of a Cracker Barrell but sells $7 oat milk. Anyway, the dust up between David and Dersh was so loud, the Page Six source copied it down word-for-word. Apparently, David blanked Dershowitz, which miffed Dersh because they used to be quite close.

Dershowitz: We can still talk, Larry.

David: No. No. We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around Pompeo! It’s disgusting!

Dershowitz: He’s my former student [at Harvard Law]. I greet all of my former students that way. I can’t greet my former students?

David: It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!

﻿Larry walks away. Alan takes off his T-shirt to reveal another T-shirt that says, ‘It’s The Constitution Stupid!’

Dershowitz confirmed the story to Page Six, clarifying that he put his arm around Pompeo because “he admires the former Secretary of State’s work on peace in the Middle East.” Pompeo was the first Secretary of State to visit an Israeli settlement in the West Bank and Golan Heights.