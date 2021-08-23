Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images More best friends having babies at the same time

’Scuse us, have you or a close contact tested positive for baby fever in the past two weeks? Unless you’re vaxxed, this post will give it to you and we will not be liable. At least put a mask on. Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix have both announced the arrivals of their first children, adding not one, not two, but three more Little Mixers to the world. Edwards, 28, and her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a 28-year-old pro footballer, shared the news on Saturday, August 21. “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21,” Edwards wrote on Instagram under a black-and-white photo of tiny hands and feet. Then, on Monday, Pinnock continued the lovefest, revealing that she and her fiancé, 30-year-old pro footballer Andre Gray, had twins! (Yes, both their partners play soccer. What is Posh Spice if not a trendsetter?) “We asked for a miracle, we were given two,” Pinnock, 29, captioned her own black-and-white photo of two sets of toes. “Our Cubbies are here 😍🖤16/08/21 🖤” We tried to warn you!

“Superwoman!” Mixer sister Jade Thirlwall commented under Pinnock’s post. “Proud of you and love you xxx.” Pinnock and Edwards both announced their pregnancies in May, making history at the BRIT Awards while showing off matching bumps. Jesy Nelson, the original fourth member, left the group in 2020 to focus on her mental health and word is she’s pregnant, too! Pregnant with JN1.