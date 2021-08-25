Letitia Wright Hospitalized After Black Panther Stunt Accident

Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Letitia Wright has been hospitalized in Boston after suffering minor injuries “due to an incident with a stunt rig” while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. A Marvel spokesperson confirmed to Deadline on Wednesday that the actress “is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.” Wright is reprising her role as Shuri in Ryan Coogler’s sequel to his 2018 blockbuster Black Panther, despite controversy in December 2020 when she shared an anti-vaccine and transphobic video on Twitter. Sources say the stunt incident “will not have an impact on the film’s shooting schedule,” and the film is still set for a summer 2022 release date.