Lil Nas X’s Montero Album Cover Will Convert You

Lil Nas X adds another dub to his wins column with the cover art for Montero. No, it’s not literally a bunch of pregnant-man emoji, but spiritually … let’s just say you might need protection. Montero showcases Lil Nas X at the center of a mystical landscape, rising (or is he falling?), glowing from within. Completely naked with a perfect arch in his back, Lil Nas X’s debut album cover is a shrine to all that makes him who he is — from his wildest dreams to his wildest fantasies. Lil Nas X’s rollout has accomplished all of that and then some. After his Satan shoes with MSCHF caused enough uproar to get recalled, the innovator used the backlash to promote his “Industry Baby” music video and swing a collab with Tony Hawk. Montero is out on September 17 with viral track “Montero (Call Me by Your Name) and more. Follow Lil Nas X down the rainbow rabbit hole. You might like it. You never know.