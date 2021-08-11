Lil Nas X Turned Down a Role on Euphoria

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

We would like to report a robbery. We’ve been robbed of a Lil Nas X character arc on HBO’s Euphoria. In a cover story profile for Variety, the “Industry Baby” rapper spoke about his evolving career. “I was actually going to do Euphoria, but I didn’t want to take time away from finishing my album,” he said. “I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now. I want my first movie to be amazing.” Thing is, we already think Lil Nas X has amazing acting abilities. Just look at every role he’s played in the Montero Cinematic Universe. He’ll be a perfect co-star for Zendaya whenever he’s ready.