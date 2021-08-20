Break Out Your Crystals, Lorde’s Solar Power Is Here

Photo: YouTube

Lorde has dropped her latest blissed-out album, Solar Power. The twelve tracks, (including the singles “Solar Power,” “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” and “Mood Ring”) function as odes to her best friends, her dog, and, more generally, the sun. In addition to Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo, who provide backing vocals on all three of the album’s singles (as well as on three other tracks, “The Path,” “Fallen Fruit,” and “Leader of a New Regime,”) the album’s full credits reveal that Robyn voices a spoken interlude on the Natalie Imbruglia-esque “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All).” In keeping with the outdoors theme, Solar Power also pulls sounds directly from nature, from the cicadas on the title track to more anonymous insect noises on the album opener. “Teen millionaire having nightmares from the camera flash,” Lorde declares in the “The Path,” before confessing, “Won’t take the call if it’s the label or the radio.” That explains where she’s been! Listen to the full album, which Lorde co-produced with Jack Antonoff, below.