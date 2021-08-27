Halsey Drops New Album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Photo: Capitol Records

Halsey has dropped her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The album features 13 tracks — a spooky and fitting number for the Gothic, theatrical record. Halsey introduced If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power on Instagram a few months ago as “a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth” (the singer gave birth to her son, Ender Ridley, back in July). As if having a child and producing an album wasn’t enough, Halsey also wrote an hour-long film of the same name to accompany the record. Directed by Colin Tiley, the film screened at select IMAX theaters this week, with additional screenings taking place on August 28. Listen to the full album below.