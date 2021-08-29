Kanye West Finally (Finally!) Releases Donda

Photo: Getty Images for Universal Music

Of course Kanye West waited to drop Donda until a Sunday morning. Yes, half the time he’s a church booster, but the other half of the time, he wants you to know that if you do go to a church that isn’t his Sunday Service, you just might be missing out on new content. After a month of teased release dates, stadium-filling listening parties, problematic guest artist appearances, and somehow turning into both the Joker and the Phantom of the Opera, the album named after his late mother Donda West has arrived on streaming.

It is 27 tracks long, although you won’t be able to listen to “Jail pt 2,” which features DaBaby. According to texts posted to West’s Instagram, DaBaby’s manager hasn’t cleared the song for use. In those posted texts, West said of the rapper embroiled in controversy for his homophobic comments, “I’m not taking my brother off” because he “was the only person who said he would vote for me in public.”

But there are still plenty of other features, including Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, and the late Pop Smoke. Marilyn Manson is unfortunately also credited. See who else you can make out on the literally feature film-length album. Happy Donday!