Lorde Takes a Poser to Task on ‘Dominoes’

Released in conjunction with her third and latest album, Lorde’s gleeful rooftop performance of “Dominoes” is a plucky two-minute-long roast of an ex who isn’t fooling anyone with his new enlightened outlook on life. “I heard that you were doing yoga / With Uma Thurman’s mother,” Lorde almost scoffs in the song’s opening lines, backed by collaborator Jack Antonoff on the rooftop of Electric Lady Studios. “Now you’re watering all the flowers / You planted with your new girlfriend / Outside on the rooftop.” Lorde breezily explains that this New Age mindset is simply “another phase you’re rushing on through” before adding that it “must feel good being Mr. Start Again.” In another devastating lyric, Lorde admits that it’s “strange to see you smoking marijuana” when “you used to do the most cocaine / Of anyone I’d ever met.” Ouch. A moment of silence for whomever this song is based on.

Related