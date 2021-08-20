Revisit Aaliyah’s Iconic Second Album, One in a Million

Photo: Marc Baptiste

The contentious re-release of Aaliyah’s discography has finally begun, with the official arrival of the R&B icon’s second album, One in a Million, on streaming services. The album, which was largely written and produced by Timbaland and Missy Elliot, features 17 tracks, including “If Your Girl Only Knew” and “Hot Like Fire.” Aaliyah’s third and final album, 2001’s Aaliyah, will be available on September 10, following the release of the soundtrack to Romeo Must Die on September 3 (only her debut album, 1994’s Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number, has been available on streaming until now). Two compilation albums will also be available to stream on October 8. The streaming rights to Aaliyah’s music have been the subject of a protracted legal battle between her estate and her uncle and former manager, Barry Hankerson, who owns Blackground Records. Blackground, which holds most of Aaliyah’s masters, struck a deal with distribution company Empire to release Aaliyah’s catalogue on streaming services, starting with One in a Million. Listen to the full album below, before it disappears.