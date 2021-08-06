Nas has released the sequel to his Grammy-winning album King’s Disease. The album features performances by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Eminem, YG, Charlie Wilson, and more. Hit-Boy co-produced the album, and features on “Composure.” Ms. Hill’s collaboration with Nas is one of her few recent musical outings, including recording a studio version of “Guarding the Gates” for the Queen & Slim soundtrack. The first single off King’s Disease II is “Rare,” which according to Pitchfork has a music video directed by Savannah Setten. The video for “Rare” sees Nas go back and forth between video and still photography, color, and black and white. Setten also directed a video for Baby Keem. Last year’s King’s Disease won Best Rap Album, beating D Smoke, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Jay Electronica, and Royce Da 5’9”. It was the rapper’s 14th nomination and first win. By the way, the traditional King’s Disease is gout.
Listen to King’s Disease II by Nas, Featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images