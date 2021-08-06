Listen to King’s Disease II by Nas, Featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nas has released the sequel to his Grammy-winning album King’s Disease. The album features performances by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Eminem, YG, Charlie Wilson, and more. Hit-Boy co-produced the album, and features on “Composure.” Ms. Hill’s collaboration with Nas is one of her few recent musical outings, including recording a studio version of “Guarding the Gates” for the Queen & Slim soundtrack. The first single off King’s Disease II is “Rare,” which according to Pitchfork has a music video directed by Savannah Setten. The video for “Rare” sees Nas go back and forth between video and still photography, color, and black and white. Setten also directed a video for Baby Keem. Last year’s King’s Disease won Best Rap Album, beating D Smoke, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Jay Electronica, and Royce Da 5’9”. It was the rapper’s 14th nomination and first win. By the way, the traditional King’s Disease is gout.