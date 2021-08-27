Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk Are on One in ‘Sharing Locations’

Photo: Meek Mill/YouTube

The new music keeps coming, this time from Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk. The Voice of the Heroes duo teamed with Meek Mill for “Sharing Locations” — you know, a romantic ode to somebody else’s girl. “@lildurk x baby x meek now back to the street shit,” Meek wrote on Instagram with a snippet back in January. The rappers, from Philly, Atlanta, and Chicago, respectively, trade bars back and forth like it’s a high-school parking lot over a Nick Papz, Xander, KJ, and Svdominik production. “I told her ‘pull up,’ / She said she can’t / Her n- - - - be sharing locations,” the credits roll. Lil Baby and Lil Durk currently only have eyes for each other. They’re set for a joint 2021 tour (LOL) supporting their project The Voice of the Heroes. If Durk’s the voice and Baby, he the hero, What does that make Meek? Robert? Listen to the new track and reevaluate the trust issues in your relationship below.