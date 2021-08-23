Listen to the Ska Cover of Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Kyoto’

Ska’s coming back? Honey, ska never left. YouTuber/pick-it-upper Skatune Network continues their good works with a cover of the Phoebe Bridgers song “Kyoto.” The channel has also covered such songs as the What’s New Scooby-Doo? theme, “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish, and like half the Animal Crossing New Horizons OST. Skatune Network is the work of Jer Hunter, trombonist for ska punk band We Are the Union. They evangelize for ska, ska punk, and ska emo on YouTube, TikTok, and the Washington Post. Here’s hoping the internet is once again flooded with punk and ska covers of every song imaginable, turning Bandcamp into 2004 Kazaa.

