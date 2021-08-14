Live Nation Will Require Vaccines or COVID Tests for Artists and Audiences

Photo: Getty Images

Looks like Eric Clapton won’t be running his concerts through Live Nation anytime soon. On Friday, the massive live-entertainment company announced that starting October 4, artists and audiences will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test to be admitted to its venues and festivals. Furthermore, employees will have to be vaccinated to work in person at events and in offices. According to NBC News, Live Nation Entertainment president and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement, “Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4 we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza,” referring to the negative COVID-test or proof-of-vaccination requirements at the Chicago festival held earlier this summer.

This news came one day after AEG Presents, the nation’s second-largest concert promoter, announced its own proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirements, to also begin in October. As with AEG’s policy, Live Nation Entertainment’s vaccination requirements will not apply in states where such mandates are not “permitted by law.”