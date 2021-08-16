LuLaRich Trailer: MLM Moms Wake Up and Smell the Stinky Leggings

Hey, girly! Hope you don’t mind us reaching out, but we wanted to let you know about this super-cool opportunity to watch the trailer for LuLaRich, a four-part docuseries examining the multilevel marketing scheme LuLaRoe. The Amazon Prime docuseries comes from the documentarians behind Hulu’s Fyre Fraud. The investigative series shows how the clothing company began as an MLM with largely women selling (weird-smelling?) leggings to each other on Facebook. The doc hears from former retailers and staffers who were drawn in with feminist language about being a #girlboss and have since had to come back from ruin — even those who earned trips, events, and more. “I did turn down the cruise,” a Black LuLaRoe seller says. “I love white people to death, just being on a boat in the middle of nowhere? I’ll see y’all when y’all get back.” LuLaRoe’s co-founders Mark and DeAnne Stidham also appear in the doc to smile and wave the “dozens” of lawsuits against them away. “LuLaRich is a modern comedy of errors with important social commentary,” the co-directors said in a statement. “We knew from day one that the world needed another look at this wacky MLM turned dumpster fire, and think this could be the birth of a whole new doc genre … True-Comedy.” LuLaRich fills the On Becoming a God in Central Florida–shaped hole in our hearts on September 10.

