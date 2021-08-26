Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun Are Directing a Movie Together

Call him Colson Baker — but don’t you dare call him Derek Smith. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

As if leading the pop-punk revival isn’t hard enough work, Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun are taking on another project: a feature film. The musicians and friends are set to co-direct Good Mourning With a U, a movie with a very pop-punk title, Deadline first reported. (Interestingly, Kelly is credited under his birth name, Colson Baker, while Mod Sun is credited under his stage name, rather than Derek Smith.) The film, also written by MGK and Mod Sun, has begun shooting in Los Angeles, with plot details yet to be announced. We do know, though, that Kelly and Mod are starring in the film too — along with who else but Kelly’s girlfriend Megan Fox and good friend Pete Davidson, plus Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, and Becky G, among others. “We’re just happy to be bringing our vision to life,” MGK and Mod Sun said in a statement.

The film isn’t as surprising of a pivot from Kelly as you might think — he’s kept up a steady acting career since appearing in Beyond the Lights in 2014, even meeting Fox on set of the recent crime film Midnight in the Switchgrass. At the beginning of this year, he co-directed the short film Downfall High as a companion to his 2020 pop-punk album tickets to my downfall, also alongside Mod Sun. The movie now comes alongside news of an upcoming MGK album, born with horns, and off the heels of Mod Sun’s own pop-punk pivot, February’s Internet Killed the Rockstar.