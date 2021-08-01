Machine Gun Kelly Did a Surprise Parkour Set at Lollapalooza

Photo: FilmMagic

On Saturday July 31, Machine Gun Kelly posted an Instagram story of himself disembarking from a private jet, geotagged to Chicago. He hadn’t been announced as a Lollapalooza act, but sure enough, the artist was in town to perform a surprise set at “the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions side stage” on the music festival’s third day. MGK performed tracks like “Kiss Kiss” and “Bloody Valentine” in front of a crowd that Billboard called “20 times what the space allowed for,” an iffy detail during the Delta era, but at least his girlfriend and national treasure Megan Fox was safe from the hordes, watching the show from up in a little elevated shipping crate opera box.

He did a cover of Paramore’s “Misery Business,” a 14-year-old song that’s really been having a moment this summer.

Amidst the music, in a display that Edward Cullen would call “some spider monkey shit,” MGK climbed and swung from the rafters, making for some excellent videos going around social media.

Surely it’s a pointed protest about the omission of parkour from the Olympic Games. Powerful stuff.