Manifest Gets a Second Life on Netflix With Fourth Season

Photo: NBC

Manifest, the show popular among QAnon enthusiasts that became a sleeper streaming hit after its cancellation, has been renewed for a fourth and final season by Netflix. The streaming giant announced on Saturday that the new season will consist of 20 episodes, which will be split into multiple parts, per Deadline. Series stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, and J.R. Ramirez will all reportedly return for the final season, with Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Matt Long, and Jack Messina still in negotiations. Manifest was cancelled by NBC back in June, though series creator Jeff Rake encouraged fans of the show to “keep the faith” on Twitter. “What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime,” Rake said in a statement in part. “On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”