The list of auteurs currently working with Margot Robbie continues to grow. The star is joining Wes Anderson’s upcoming film, set to begin shooting in Spain later this month, in a reportedly supporting role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Few details have emerged about the project, but the cast also includes Anderson regulars Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody, alongside another first-timer, Tom Hanks. Fresh off reprising her role as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, Robbie is currently set to appear in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and an untitled David O. Russell film. (She’s currently shooting Babylon, so she likely heads to Spain for the Anderson flick shortly after.) Anderson, meanwhile, recently debuted his film The French Dispatch at Cannes; the movie also stars Murray, Swinton, and Brody, among dozens of others.
Margot Robbie Stepping Into Wes Anderson’s World for New Film
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic