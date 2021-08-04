Mary Elizabeth Winstead Goes Bang Bang in Kate Trailer

So get this: Mary Elizabeth Winstead is a hyper-skilled assassin stationed in Tokyo. One night while on a job, she misses her target because she was poisoned. And who was that target? It was “the grand honcho of the Yakuza” of course, which surely isn’t their official Yakuza wording for it, but that’s how Woody Harrelson puts it. So now Winstead’s got all of the Yakuza on her ass as she goes “bang bang” and “pew pew” and “brap brap brap” through all of Tokyo, where it is always night and never day, and everything is a laser or made of neon. Along the way, she teams up with a cool kid who says stuff like, “Kate, you’re like that person in a nightmare.” Winstead’s name is Kate, by the way. And so is the movie’s: Kate. It’s like if her character Huntress from Birds of Prey traded crossbows for a gun, and funny self-seriousness for just seriousness. Kate will be in theaters and on Netflix September 10.

