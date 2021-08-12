Megan Thee Stallion Revisits Old Beat for New ‘Outta Town Freestyle’

As a certain Canadian pop performer would say, Megan Thee Stallion is back on her beat. A beat she freestyled over years ago, that is. Megan revisited the Lil Ju production for her “Outta Town Freestyle,” released on August 12, a day after she netted six VMA nominations. The 80-second performance finds Megan at her best, talking shit and taking names. “I love to shit on these n- - - -s / I love to piss off a bitch,” she declares in the freestyle’s first lines. A later choice line: “They should call me Dr. Miami because I bodied them.” And we would have to agree! The new freestyle comes the same day Megan appeared on the cover of Essence’s fall fashion issue and teased her upcoming album to the magazine. Megan said the followup to her debut, Good News, “will be aggressive,” adding, “This project is me talking my sh–, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.”