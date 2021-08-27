Megan Thee Stallion Slides Into BTS’s ‘Butter’ Remix

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion have combined forces in a remix of BTS’s summer jam, “Butter.” The remix comes on the heels of BTS’s Billboard cover story yesterday, in which the band expressed concerns about singing in English. The song was also the subject of some legal controversy earlier this week, with Megan’s label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, blocking the release of the track. Megan ultimately filed an emergency temporary restraining order against her label, which a judge granted, clearing the way for track’s release on Friday. We have this anonymous officer of the court to thank for this cheerful remix, which has Megan announcing at the start, “It’s the Hot Girl Coach and BTS.” Meg continues in her verse, “I remember writing flows in my room in college / Now I need global entry to the shows I’m rocking.” Hopefully a certain record label executive is listening.